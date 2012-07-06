UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 6 Brent crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday as a disappointing jobs report in the United States added to worries about slowing global growth following recent dreary economic data from China and Europe.
In London, August Brent crude settled at $98.19 a barrel, dropping $2.51, or 2.49 percent. For the week, front-month Brent edged up 39 cents, or 0.4 percent, afer gaining 7.5 percent in the week to June 29. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.