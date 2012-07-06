NEW YORK, July 6 Brent crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday as a disappointing jobs report in the United States added to worries about slowing global growth following recent dreary economic data from China and Europe.

In London, August Brent crude settled at $98.19 a barrel, dropping $2.51, or 2.49 percent. For the week, front-month Brent edged up 39 cents, or 0.4 percent, afer gaining 7.5 percent in the week to June 29. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)