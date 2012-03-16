NEW YORK, March 16 Brent crude oil futures
ended more than 2 percent higher on Friday as Iran oil supply
worries and a weakening of the dollar on lesser chances of U.S.
monetary policy tightening improved investor risk appetite for
oil and other commodities.
In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery, the new
front-month, settled at $125.81 a barrel, gaining $3.21, or 2.62
percent, after trading between $122.45 and $126.10. For the
week, it fell 17 cents, or 0.13 percent, from the $125.98
settlement on March 9.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)