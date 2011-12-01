NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday on higher weekly jobless benefit claims in the United States, signs of a weaker economy in Europe, and a slowdown in China's factory activity.

Losses were pared near the close, ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report for November, as traders revisited data showing a pickup in U.S. manufacturing activity last month. U.S. January crude CLF2 settled at $100.20 a barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)