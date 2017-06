NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday as the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2 year low, which was supportive for demand, and on geopolitical tensions over Iran's nuclear program, stoking risk supply worries.

NYMEX January crude CLF2 settled at $100.96 a barrel, gaining 76 cents, or 0.76 percent. For the week, front-month crude gained $4.19 or 4.33 percent, after two straight weeks of losses. It was the best week since the week to Nov. 11, when front-month crude gained $4.73, or 5.02 percent. CLc1 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)