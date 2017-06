NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. crude oil futures shot up nearly 5 percent on Friday, their biggest one-day percentage gain in five weeks, after an unexpectedly strong jobs growth in July sparked upbeat sentiment on the oil demand outlook.

NYMEX September crude settled at $91,40 a barrel, jumping 4.9 percent, front-month crude's biggest one-day gain since June 29. For the week, front-month crude gained $1.27, or 1.4 percent, after falling 1.4 percent in the week to July 27. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)