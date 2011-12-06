NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as investors weighed prospects that EU leaders would come up with a convincing agreement to contain the euro debt crisis against the threat of Iran oil supply interruptions.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for January delivery settled at $101.28 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.29 percent, after trading between $100.20 to $101.42. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)