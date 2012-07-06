NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. crude oil futures ended more than 3 percent lower on Friday, tumbling as data showed disappointing jobs data for June that prompted deeper worries about the stalling economic recovery.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $84.45 a barrel, falling $2.77 or 3.18 percent. For the week, it dipped 51 cents, or 0.6 percent, after gaining 6.5 percent in the week to June 29. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)