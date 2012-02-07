COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. crude futures gained more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday, as trade focused on the transatlantic spread play.
U.S. crude gained a lift from news of a two- to three-week shutdown of an Alberta plant that processes Canadian oil sands, helping to narrow the U.S. benchmark WTI's discount against Brent crude.
NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $98.41 a barrel, rising $1.50, or 1.55 percent, after trading between $95.84 and $99.13.
Its discount against March Brent crude stood at $17.59 by 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT), after widening to an intraday high of $20.71, the widest since October CL-LCO1=R.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
BERLIN, June 12 The German Transport Ministry has ordered the KBA watchdog agency to examine the emissions of sports car maker Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen , a ministry spokesman said on Monday following a critical media report.