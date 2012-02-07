NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. crude futures gained more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday, as trade focused on the transatlantic spread play.

U.S. crude gained a lift from news of a two- to three-week shutdown of an Alberta plant that processes Canadian oil sands, helping to narrow the U.S. benchmark WTI's discount against Brent crude.

NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $98.41 a barrel, rising $1.50, or 1.55 percent, after trading between $95.84 and $99.13.

Its discount against March Brent crude stood at $17.59 by 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT), after widening to an intraday high of $20.71, the widest since October CL-LCO1=R.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)