GLOBAL-MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quotes, updates prices)
NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a third day in a row on Tuesday, posting the highest settlement in 12 weeks, on hopes for more U.S. Federal Reserve economic stimulus and as North Sea output was seen likely to hit a record low in September.
Tensions in the Middle East also increase geopolitical risks. NYMEX September crude settled at $93.67 a barrel, gaining $1.47, or 1.59 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 15's close at $93.98. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by John Wallace)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quotes, updates prices)
JAKARTA, June 6 Pertamina plans to delay some refinery upgrades and a new project, including ventures involving Rosneft and Saudi Aramco, due to financing issues, the Indonesian state oil company said on Tuesday.