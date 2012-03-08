NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. crude oil futures
rose for a second straight day on Thursday on optimism Greece
would shortly conclude a debt swap deal with private creditors
that would prevent a messy default.
Iran's strained relations with the West over its nuclear
program remained price supportive. U.S. weekly jobless claims
rose but at a level not enough to affect belief that the labor
market was getting stronger and that helped keep prices higher.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.58 a barrel, rising 42 cents, or
0.40 percent, after trading between $105.84 and $107.20.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)