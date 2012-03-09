NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. crude oil futures
rose for a third day in a row on Friday as strong gains in the
job market in February added to recent signals that the economy
of the world's biggest oil consumer is recovering.
Crude futures also got a lift from data showing China's
inflation eased, opening more room for pro-growth monetary
policies, and from Greece's avoidance of an immediate default
following wide creditor acceptance of its debt swap offer.
NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $107.40 a
barrel, gaining 82 cents, or 0.77 percent. For the week, the
front-month contract gained 70 cents, or 0.66 percent, after
posting a 2.8 percent loss in the week to March 2.