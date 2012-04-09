Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
NEW YORK, April 9 Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday as renewed talks on Iran's nuclear program eased supply disruption concerns and weak U.S. jobs growth data for March spurred demand worries.
In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $122.67 a barrel, falling 76 cents, or 0.62 percent, after trading between $121.02 and $122.86. Volume was light and losses were pared as buyers returned after prices slid to session lows. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Gary Hill)
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS