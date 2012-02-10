NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. crude oil futures fell for the first time in four sessions on Friday after the latest effort in Greece to adopt austerity measures fizzled out, casting doubts on how the country can secure a bailout package it needs to avoid a crippling default.

A lower forecast for global oil demand growth from the International Energy Agency and a report that American consumer confidence sagged this month also were bearish for oil futures.

The euro fell and Wall Street tumbled on the latest twist in Greece's debt troubles, prompting investors to pare positions on riskier assets such as oil and other commodities.

NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $98.67 a barrel, falling $1.17, or 1.17 percent. But for the week, the front-month contract rose 83 cents, or 0.85 percent, from the $97.84 settlement on Feb. 3. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)