NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Tuesday after three days of losses, rebounding from an eight-month low ahead of weekly inventory data forecast to show a drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles for a second straight week.

Bargain hunting helped lift prices, but volume was slightly below NYMEX crude's 30-day average as investors awaited an OPEC policy meeting on Thursday in Vienna.

NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $83.32 a barrel, gaining 62 cents, or 0.75 percent. It bottomed in overnight trading at $81.07 which marked the lowest for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 6 last year. It hit a session high of $83.72 in morning trading. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)