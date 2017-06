NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday on lower-than-expected quarterly economic growth in China and as U.S. consumer sentiment dipped moderately in early April.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery settled at $102.83 a barrel, down 81 cents, or 0.78 percent.

For the week, it fell 48 cents, or 0.46 percent, from the $103.31 settlement on April 4, marking the fourth weekly loss in five weeks. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)