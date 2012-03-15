NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. crude oil futures
ended lower on Thursday as news that Britain had agreed to
cooperate with the United States in releasing strategic oil
stocks later this year outweighed data showing that jobless
claims fell to a four-year low last week and U.S. Northeast
manufacturing activity picked up this month.
NYMEX April crude fell for a second day and settled
at $105.11 a barrel, down 32 cents, or 0.30 percent. Traders
said details about the potential release were sketchy, and that
also helped pare losses. It hit a session low of $103.78 on the
SPR news. In early trade, it hit the $106.18 session high in
early trade.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)