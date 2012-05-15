GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. crude oil futures fell a third straight session Tuesday as political turmoil in Greece stoked worries it might exit the euro zone, outweighing upbeat German GDP data and a mixed set of U.S. economic reports pointing to continued, through slower, growth.
NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $93.88 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.84 percent, after trading between $93.78 and $95.48.
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
DOHA, June 8 Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.