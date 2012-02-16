NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. crude futures ended higher for a second straight day on Thursday on worries about Iran supply disruption and hopes that Greece debt bailout deal may finally be agreed next week.

A reversal of the euro's losses against the dollar on optimism about Greece and strong gasoline futures, which hit 5-1/2 month highs, also helped lift crude futures.

NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $102.31 a barrel, gaining 51 cents, the highest close since Jan. 4, when front-month crude ended at $103.22. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)