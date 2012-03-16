NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. crude oil futures
rose on Friday, after dropping on Thursday, as Iran supply
worries resurfaced and U.S. data showed inflationary pressures
appeared contained, weakening the dollar on lower odds of Fed
monetary tightening any time soon.
As the dollar fell, risk appetite for oil and other
commodities improved, pushing up U.S. crude for April delivery
by $1.95, or 1.86 percent, to settle at $107.06 a barrel.
It traded from $105.13 to $107.24. For the week, it fell 34
cents, or 0.32 percent from the $107.40 settlement on March 9.
