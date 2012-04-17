NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. crude futures rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as prospects of an earlier-than-expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline to help ease the glut of oil in the Midwest continued to spur buying.

A well-received Spanish debt auction, upbeat German economic sentiment and higher global economic growth forecast by the IMF were also supportive.

NYMEX crude for May delivery settled at $104.20 a barrel, up $1.27, or 1.23 percent, the highest close since April 2, after trading between $102.66 to $105.07. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)