NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. crude futures rose for a
second straight day on Tuesday as prospects of an
earlier-than-expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline to help
ease the glut of oil in the Midwest continued to spur buying.
A well-received Spanish debt auction, upbeat German economic
sentiment and higher global economic growth forecast by the IMF
were also supportive.
NYMEX crude for May delivery settled at $104.20 a
barrel, up $1.27, or 1.23 percent, the highest close since April
2, after trading between $102.66 to $105.07.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)