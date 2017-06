NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second day in a row on Monday on persistent worries about supply disruption from Iran, higher equities and a weaker dollar.

NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $108.09 a barrel, gaining $1.03, or 0.96 percent, after trading between $106.55 to $108.24. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)