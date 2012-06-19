Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. crude futures rebounded on Tuesday as investors bet that Federal Reserve policymakers, who are holding a two-day meeting, will agree to provide further stimulus to the sluggish economy and that inventory data will show a crude stockdraw.
Hopes that Greece will shortly form a coalition government and that it will be able to renegotiate its bailout package with lenders added to positive sentiment.
NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $84.03 a barrel, up 76 cents, or 0.91 percent, after trading between$82.28 and $84.41. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.