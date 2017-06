NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia offered reassurances it was prepared to meet any supply shortfalls, in the wake of worries about a potential disruption of Iranian supplies.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $105.61 a barrel, falling $2.48, or 2.29 percent, after trading between $105.35 and $107.91.