NEW YORK, June 20 Brent crude oil futures settled at their lowest level in 18 months on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories last week and as the U.S. Fed's extension of a stimulus program disappointed investors.

In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery closed at $92.69 a barrel, slumping $3.07, or 3.21 percent, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Dec. 17, 2010. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bernard Orr)