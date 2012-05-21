GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak, on hopes of more economic stimulus in China, and after a G8 summit backed keeping Greece in the euro zone while adding pressure to Iran over its disputed nuclear program.
NYMEX crude for June delivery, which expires on Tuesday, settled at $92.57 a barrel, gaining $1.09, or 1.19 percent. The day's move to the upside came after recent losses put the market in an oversold condition, Reuters data showed.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
DUBAI, June 7 Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.