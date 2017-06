NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. crude futures slumped nearly 4 percent on Thursday to end at an eight-month low as dreary economic data from China, the United States and the euro zone and abundant crude oil supply extended the week's sell-off.

NYMEX crude for August delivery closed at $78.20 a barrel, falling $3.25, or 3.99 percent, marking the lowest settlement for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 4, 2011. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)