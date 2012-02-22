NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. crude edged up on
Wednesday, extending gains to a fifth straight day, on worries
that Iran's confrontation with the West would escalate after
talks with U.N. nuclear inspectors failed.
The late recovery erased losses spurred by prospects of
slower global economic growth and some profit-taking after signs
of overbought conditions in NYMEX crude.
NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $106.28 a
barrel, up 3 cents, or 0.03 percent, marking the highest
settlement for front-month crude since May 4, 2011, when prices
ended at $109.24.
