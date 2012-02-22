NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. crude edged up on Wednesday, extending gains to a fifth straight day, on worries that Iran's confrontation with the West would escalate after talks with U.N. nuclear inspectors failed.

The late recovery erased losses spurred by prospects of slower global economic growth and some profit-taking after signs of overbought conditions in NYMEX crude.

NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $106.28 a barrel, up 3 cents, or 0.03 percent, marking the highest settlement for front-month crude since May 4, 2011, when prices ended at $109.24. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)