May 22 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Tuesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased oil disruption worries and after the OECD warned that the euro zone crisis, if not contained, could derail the fragile world economic recovery.

Falling for the seventh session in eight, NYMEX crude for June delivery expired and settled at $91.66 a barrel, down 91 cents, or 0.98 percent, after trading between $91.39 to $93.01.

(Reporting By Gene Ramos)