Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's climate probe as 'reckless'
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
May 22 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Tuesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased oil disruption worries and after the OECD warned that the euro zone crisis, if not contained, could derail the fragile world economic recovery.
Falling for the seventh session in eight, NYMEX crude for June delivery expired and settled at $91.66 a barrel, down 91 cents, or 0.98 percent, after trading between $91.39 to $93.01.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)
LONDON, June 9 Glencore on Friday said it had bid for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, offering $2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty, outbidding a previous offer from Yancoal.