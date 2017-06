NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. crude futures ended slightly higher on Tuesday after seesawing for much of the session as traders weighed improved factory output from China against weak euro zone factory data and a poll showing contraction in the German private sector.

NYMEX September crude settled at $88.50 a barrel, rising 36 cents or 0.41 percent, after trading between $87.43 and $89.09. The front-month contract had closed sharply lower in the two previous sessions. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)