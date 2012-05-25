NEW YORK May 25 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Friday as uncertainty about Iran's talks with world powers
continued to stir supply-disruption worries and data showed a
rise in U.S. consumer confidence.
Europe's economic problems signaled weaker prospects for oil
demand, capping the gain in prices.
In low-volume trading ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial
Day holiday weekend, NYMEX July crude futures settled at
$90.86 a barrel, up 20 cents.
For the week, front-month crude fell 62 cents, or 0.68
percent, down for a fourth straight week. In that period, it
fell $14.07, or 13.4 percent, the biggest four-week drop for
U.S. front-month crude since the period to Aug. 19, 2011, when
prices fell 17.6 percent.
