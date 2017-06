NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. crude futures edged higher on Tuesday, climbing to positive territory late ahead of weekly inventory data forecast to show domestic crude stocks fell last week.

Gains were restrained by worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

In light trading, NYMEX crude for August delivery settled up 15 cents, or 0.19 percent, at $79.36 a barrel, after trading between $78.36 and $79.68.

(Reporting By Gene Ramos; editing by John Wallace)