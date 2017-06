NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as a move by top central banks to prevent a global liquidity crunch overshadowed government data showing a surprise increase in domestic crude inventories.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 settled at $100.36 a barrel, gaining 57 cents, or 0.57 percent.

For the month, U.S. crude rose $7.17, or 7.7 percent, extending gains for a second straight month. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)