Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. crude oil futures fell for the first time in five sessions Monday on concerns that stimulus measures expected from the United States and Europe may not be enough to lift their slowing economies, overshadowing signs of lower OPEC output.
NYMEX crude for September delivery settled at $89.78 a barrel, down 35 cents, or 0.39 percent, after trading between $89.33 and $90.95. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.