NEW YORK, Aug. 6 Brent crude oil futures settled at an 11-week high on Monday, extending last week's rally on hopes for more assistance from the European Central Bank to help troubled euro zone members and continuing turmoil in the Middle East.

The euro rose against the dollar on the ECB hopes, encouraging trades in riskier commodities such as oil. In London, September Brent crude settled at $109.55 a barrel, rising 61 cents, or 0.56 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 16's close at $111.71. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; editing by John Wallace)