NEW YORK Aug 7 Brent crude oil futures gained for a third straight session on Tuesday, ending at a 12-week high on a rally sparked by potential record low North Sea output in September, tensions in the Middle East and hopes for more U.S. Fed economic stimulus.

In London, crude for September delivery closed at $112.00 a barrel, rising $2.45, or 2.24 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 15's $112.24. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)