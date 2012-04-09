IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
NEW YORK, April 9 Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday as renewed talks on Iran's nuclear program eased supply disruption concerns and weak U.S. jobs growth data for March spurred demand worries.
In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $122.67 a barrel, falling 76 cents, or 0.62 percent, after trading between $121.02 and $122.86. Volume was light and losses were pared as buyers returned after prices slid to session lows. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Gary Hill)
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.