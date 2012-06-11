NEW YORK, June 11 Brent crude futures ended
lower for a third straight day on Monday, as a rally on a rescue
deal for Spain's banks floundered after investors began to worry
that the package might not suffice and debt fears in other euro
zone nations persisted.
Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia called for an increase in the
cartel's output target, despite the recent fall in oil prices,
further adding to selling pressure in oil markets.
In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled
at $98 a barrel, dropping $1.47, or 1.48 percent, after trading
between $97.41 to $102.71.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)