NEW YORK, April 13 Brent crude oil futures ended
slightly higher on Friday as the front-month May contract
expired, staging a late recovery after being down most of the
day on weak quarterly economic growth in China and a dip in U.S.
consumer sentiment in early April.
In London, the expired Brent crude contract for May delivery
settled at $121.83 a barrel, edging up 12 cents, or 0.10
percent. For the week, front-month Brent fell $1.60, or 1.3
percent from the $123.43 settlement on April 4. It has finished
lower four weeks in the last five.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)