Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
NEW YORK, April 16 Brent crude futures ended more than 2 percent lower on Monday as news of an earlier-than-expected date for the reversal of the Seaway oil pipeline sparked heavy transatlantic spread trading that narrowed Brent's premium sharply against U.S. crude. In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118.68 a barrel, falling $2.53, or 2.09 percent. Brent's premium against its counterpart U.S. June contract narrowed to $15.31, from $19 on Friday, when the Brent May contract expired.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.