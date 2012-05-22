Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's climate probe as 'reckless'
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
NEW YORK May 22 Brent crude futures slipped on Tuesday as worries about oil supply disruption eased on news of a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
An OECD warning that the euro zone debt crisis, if not contained, could derail a shaky global economic recovery added pressure to oil futures.
In London, Brent crude for July delivery settled down 40 cents, or 0.37 percent, at $108.41 a barrel, after trading between $108.08 and $109.36. Brent has fallen in four of the last five sessions. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
LONDON, June 9 Glencore on Friday said it had bid for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, offering $2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty, outbidding a previous offer from Yancoal.