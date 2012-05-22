NEW YORK May 22 Brent crude futures slipped on Tuesday as worries about oil supply disruption eased on news of a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

An OECD warning that the euro zone debt crisis, if not contained, could derail a shaky global economic recovery added pressure to oil futures.

In London, Brent crude for July delivery settled down 40 cents, or 0.37 percent, at $108.41 a barrel, after trading between $108.08 and $109.36. Brent has fallen in four of the last five sessions. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)