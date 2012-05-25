NEW YORK May 25 Brent crude oil futures ended
slightly up on Friday, as uncertainty over Iran's nuclear talks
with world powers stoked oil supply disruption worries and data
showed improved U.S. consumer confidence, but Europe's economic
problems held down the day's gains.
In London, ICE Brent July crude settled at $106.83 a
barrel, edging up 28 cents, or 0.26 percent. For the week,
front-month Brent dipped 31 cents, or 0.29 percent.
Front-month Brent has fallen four straight weeks, with
prices in that period down $13, or 10.85 percent, the biggest
drop in the four weeks to May 6, 2011, when prices slumped 13.12
percent.