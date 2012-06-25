NEW YORK, June 25 Brent crude oil futures closed higher on Monday due to a late spurt of short-covering.

The market was lower most of the day on fading hopes that an European Union summit would reach a long-lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

In London, Brent crude for August delivery settled at $91.01 a barrel, up 3 cents, after trading between $89.60 and $91.75.

(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)