NEW YORK, June 26 Brent crude oil futures soared more than 2 percent on Tuesday as a strike by Norwegian oil workers went into its third day and on rising tensions between Turkey and Syria.

In London, Brent crude for August delivery settled at $93.02 a barrel, gaining $2.01, or 2.21 percent, after trading between $90.70 and $93.17. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)