Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
NEW YORK, July 30 Brent crude oil futures ended down on Monday on concerns that expected stimulus from the United States and Europe may not be enough to lift their slowing economies, overshadowing signs of lower OPEC output.
In London, Brent crude for September delivery settled at $106.20 a barrel, down 27 cents after trading between $105.58 to $106.99. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.