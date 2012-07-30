NEW YORK, July 30 Brent crude oil futures ended down on Monday on concerns that expected stimulus from the United States and Europe may not be enough to lift their slowing economies, overshadowing signs of lower OPEC output.

In London, Brent crude for September delivery settled at $106.20 a barrel, down 27 cents after trading between $105.58 to $106.99. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)