NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks fell 5.4 million barrels last week, far more than the 300,000 decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

NYMEX September crude traded up $1.40, or 1.52 percent, at $93.60 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT). Before the API released its report, the front-month contract traded at $93.39, up $1.19, or 1.29 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)