NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. gasoline futures ended lower by more than 2 cents on Monday, pressured by demand worries as the day's economic data showed consumers increased their spending only modestly in March and Midwest business activity fell sharply this month.

NYMEX RBOB gasoline for May delivery expired and settled at $3.1844 a gallon, down 2.18 cents, or 0.68 cent.

For the month the contract fell 20.55 cents, or 6.1 percent, falling in April for the first time since NYMEX introduced RBOB gasoline futures in late 2005. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)