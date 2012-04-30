NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. gasoline futures ended
lower by more than 2 cents on Monday, pressured by demand
worries as the day's economic data showed consumers increased
their spending only modestly in March and Midwest business
activity fell sharply this month.
NYMEX RBOB gasoline for May delivery expired and
settled at $3.1844 a gallon, down 2.18 cents, or 0.68 cent.
For the month the contract fell 20.55 cents, or 6.1 percent,
falling in April for the first time since NYMEX introduced RBOB
gasoline futures in late 2005.
