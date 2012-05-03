NEW YORK May 3 U.S. crude oil futures extended
losses near the close on Thursday, briefly dropping below their
100-day moving average, as economic worries ahead of Friday's
key government jobs report spurred selling across the energy
complex.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery
dropped to a session low of $102.36, below the 100-day
moving average of $102.37. At the session low, the contract has
dropped $2.86, or 2.72 percent, the biggest one-day percentage
loss for front-month crude since Dec. 14.
By 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), June crude traded at $102.53,
down $2.69 or 2.56 percent.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)