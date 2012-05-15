NEW YORK May 15 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks jumped 6.6 million barrels last week, dwarfing the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.7-million-barrel rise.

NYMEX crude for June delivery dropped to a session low of $93.02 a barrel, down $1.76, or 1.86 percent, the lowest since Dec. 19, when crude hit an intraday low of $92.54.

By 4:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT), it was trading at $93.07, down $1.71, or 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)