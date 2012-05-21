NEW YORK May 21 U.S. crude oil futures climbed more than $1 a barrel on Monday on prospects of more growth in China and in reaction to G8 leaders backing Greece to stay in the euro zone while keeping pressure on Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

NYMEX crude for June delivery, which is expiring on Tuesday, rose to a session high of $92.54 a barrel, up $1.06, or 1.16 percent. The gain followed six days of losses, during which it reached an oversold condition, according to Reuters data.

By 1:10 p.m. EDT (1701 GMT), June crude was up $1.01, or 1.1 percent, at $91.49. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)