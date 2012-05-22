Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's climate probe as 'reckless'
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday on a stronger dollar -- which prompted some investors to avoid trades in riskier assets -- economic uncertainty in Europe and as markets awaited a meeting between Iran and world powers on Wednesday.
NYMEX crude for June delivery, which expires at the close of the day's session, dropped to a session low of $91.39 a barrel, down $1.18, or 1.27 percent. By 12:15 p.m. EDT (1615 GMT), it traded at $91.44, down $1.13, or 1.22 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
LONDON, June 9 Glencore on Friday said it had bid for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, offering $2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty, outbidding a previous offer from Yancoal.